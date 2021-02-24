Raila Hosts Rift Valley’s West Pokot MCAs After Voting Overwhelmingly To Pass BBI [Photos]

Building Bridges Initiative proponent Raila Odinga on Wednesday hosted West Pokot Members of County Assembly in Nairobi, days after the ward representatives passed the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

West Pokot was the first County Assembly in the Rift Valley to approve the Bill that has received opposition from Deputy President William Ruto who hails from the region.

28 MCAs, who attended the February 16 session unanimously passed the Bill. Five MCAs did not attend the session.

The MCAs said West Pokot would benefit from the proposed 35 per cent revenue allocation.

Many expected that the Bill would face opposition in the Governor John Krop Lonyangapuo-led County, as the vote came just days after Baringo County, also located in the Rift Valley, rejected the Bill.

In the Wednesday meeting with the West Pokot MCAs, Raila thanked the assembly for endorsing the proposal to amend the 2010 Constitution.

“Met members of the West Pokot County Assembly Leadership led by Speaker Catherine Mukenyang this morning. Their County was among the first in the Rift Valley to approve the BBI proposals. Asante West Pokot!” said Raila.

In a series of meetings held at Ufungamano House, Raila also hosted youth representatives from the larger Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi regions.

The meetings are seen as an attempt by the former Prime Minister to consolidate support in the regions as 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

BBI Proposals

The BBI Bill proposes among others, the increasing of county allocation from the current 15 per cent to 35 and the creation of 70 more constituencies across the country. It also introduces the position of the prime minister and two deputy prime minister positions.

At least 40 counties out of 47 have passed the Bill. They are Wajir, Kericho, Tana River, Embu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Bomet, Kiambu, Migori, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Kirinyaga, Kakamega, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Lamu, Machakos, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kitui, Narok, Garissa and Nakuru.

Others are Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii and Samburu.

