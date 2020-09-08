Raila Hosts Migori Leaders Following Heightened Tension Over Obado Impeachment

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has today hosted a delegation of leaders from Migori County ahead of Governor Okoth Obado impeachment.

The meeting comes after General Service Unit (GSU) officers were deployed in Migori following heightened tension.

“Counties brought the promise of better service delivery and Kenyans have high expectations of the system of governance. By and large it has worked but at times political parties are obligated to step in and protect the interests of the people. I Hosted a Delegation from Migori,” he wrote.

Counties brought the promise of better service delivery and Kenyans have high expectations of the system of governance. By and large it has worked but at times political parties are obligated to step in and protect the interests of the people. | Hosted a Delegation from Migori. pic.twitter.com/fNksheRMYt — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 8, 2020

Read:GSU Officers Deployed In Migori As Tension Heightens Over Obado Ouster

Among those in attendance were Senator Ochilo Ayacko, Suba East MP John Mbadi among other leaders.

Last week, ODM resolved to impeach the governor after being charged with corruption and barred from office.

“Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado & the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the governor initiated immediately & have the Dep. Governor take over,” read a statement from ODM.

Read Also: Governor Obado Surrenders To EACC Following Arrest Order

ODM had ideally accused Obado of raising funds to fuel violence in the county to scuttle his impeachment process.

In a statement by ODM, it pledged to furnish the government with names of Migori CECs, directors of different departments, contractors, chief officers, MCAs, officials and suppliers who were involved in raising money and diverting public funds to fuel violence in the county.

Ultimately, it called on the State to beef the security of MCAs who were supporting Obado’s ouster following intimidation and threats.

Read Also: Governor Obado, 4 Children Detained Until Monday Pending Bail Ruling

“Those CECs, directors, suppliers contractors and county assembly officials are currently holed up Nairobi, Kisumu and Migori. As soon as we forward those names, we will expect the police to act with speed to arrest the individuals so that law and order can be maintained and justice not subverted in Migori,” the statement added.

Obado who is facing a Sh73.4 million graft case was released on Monday, August 31, 2020 on Sh8.75 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond after denying all charges.

He was arrested alongside his four children on August 26 after surrendering to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii for questioning over the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu