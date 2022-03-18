Raila To Honour NCIC Summon Over Madoadoa Slur After UK Trip

ODM party leader Raila Odinga is due to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in connection with his madoadoa statements.

Raila will appear before the commission after his travel to the United Kingdom, NCIC boss Samuel Kobia has said.

“Once he comes back, we will be in touch and talk things out,” Kobia said.

Raila, according to Kobia, is a law-abiding leader who, despite his position, publicly apologized.

Read: Only Uhuru, Raila and I know Contents of Azimio-One Kenya Agreement – Kalonzo Musyoka

The NCIC’s director stated that the organization is in talks with inter-religious councils to propagate peace messages ahead of the August elections.

“NCIC has declared an out all war against hate speech. We are monitoring TV and online. We need to ensure that evidence gathering is done quickly and swiftly,” Kobia said.

The commission wants the former prime minister to explain in which context he used the term madoadoa during the Azimio la Umoja rally in Wajir.

Hatutaki madoadoa katika kaunti ya Wajir, tunataka viongozi wote wachagulie ndani ya Azimio (We don’t want to see patches in Wajir County, we want you to vote in Azimio candidates in all posts),” Raila told Wajir residents.

Read Also: Raila Tosha – Kalonzo Declares Support for ODM Leader Ahead of Polls

The AU envoy apologized during a Kisumu rally hours after the NCIC summon.

According to the presidential aspirant, his remarks were not in any way meant to stir hatred among communities living in Wajir County.

He retracted the remarks and apologized to anyone that was offended by the statement.

“Nilisema kwamba Wajir ni Azimio zone hakuna madoadoa, sikumaanisha ya kwamba hatutaki kabila nyingine Wajir. Kama kuna yeyote ambaye hakunielewa vizuri, ambaye ameona makosa mimi namwambia pole sana. Sisi hatuwezi kubagua Mkenya yeyote kwa misingi ya kikabila,” said Raila.

Meru senator Mithika Linturi was arrested for using a similar term in Eldoret in January.

Linturi was forced to retract the remarks after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...