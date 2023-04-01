Raila Hits Out at US Ambassador Whitman Over “Fair” Polls Remarks

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has taken issue with remarks made by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

The opposition leader spoke in Gem, Siaya county where he hit out at Whitman over 2022 polls.

The envoy told an American Chamber of Commerce Regional Business Summit days ago that the August 9 polls were the “fairest” Kenya had held in years.

This did not sit well with Raila who maintains that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rigged him out.

The ODM leader accused Whitman of misrepresenting facts.

“And most of them even have the audacity to misrepresent facts in our country. Like the American ambassador yesterday addressed American businessmen saying that Kenya in last year August held the most transparent democratic election in the history of Kenya,” Raila complained.

He added: “I told her I didn’t know which country she was talking about. I didn’t know which Kenya she was talking about.”

The former prime minister also hit out at the diplomatic community for turning a blind eye to the violations of human rights by the President William Ruto-led administration.

“We are so surprised to see these diplomats completely turning a blind eye to violations of fundamental human rights in Kenya in the name of development,” he said.

On Friday, Whitman expressed concern over the violence meted on journalists during Azimio protests on Thursday.

“The United States is deeply concerned by recent reports of attacks against journalists. Protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy,” she tweeted.

Days prior, diplomatic corps in a joint communique called on Kenyan leaders to maintain peace, show restraint, and work toward a swift resolution for the common good of Kenya.

