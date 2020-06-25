Raila Flown To Dubai For Minor Back Surgery – Oburu Odinga

The speculations regarding AU High Representative on Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga’s health have finally been confirmed after his brother Oburu Odinga indicated that he is out of the country for treatment.

According to Nation, the ODM leader was checked into a German facility in Dubai for a minor back surgery and will be well.

“Jakom is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue but just a minor one. So he is okay. The Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he is being monitored,” said Oburu who is also the family spokesperson.

Further, Oburu refuted claims that Odinga travelled to China terming them mere speculations as there is no way to get there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He is not in China. The last time he was there I think was in December last year before the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to get there, you must be ready for a 14-day quarantine,” he added.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, speculations swirled on social media indicating that Odinga had been flown to China for cancer treatment.

ODM was, however, quick to term the claims fake adding that Odinga was on an official business trip as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in DRC, Kinshasa.

New details by blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed that Raila reportedly flew to Abu Dhabi aboard a chartered flight. 5YPAA – Cessna 680 from Wilson Airport accompanied by his daughter, a renowned neurosurgeon, a personal assistant and a bodyguard.

Itumbi further intimated that the recent COVID-19 test that Odinga took and publicized was a stunt meant to secure his travel out of the country as the tests were needed for his travel together with those of the people that accompanied him with the cost of his transportation to be catered for by taxpayers’ money.

