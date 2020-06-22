Raila Odinga Flew To Abu Dhabi With His Daughter And Doctor – Dennis Itumbi

Earlier in the day, speculations swirled on social media indicating that the ODM leader Raila Odinga had been flown to China for cancer treatment.

ODM was quick to term the claims fake adding that Odinga was on an official business trip as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in DRC, Kinshasa.

New details have, however, emerged with blogger Dennis Itumbi documenting the trip in a Twitter thread.

Apparently, Raila reportedly flew to Abu Dhabi aboard a chartered flight. 5YPAA – Cessna 680 from Wilson Airport accompanied by his daughter, a renowned neurosurgeon, a personal assistant and a bodyguard.

According to Itumbi, the recent COVID-19 test that Odinga took and publicized was a stunt meant to secure his travel out of the country as the tests were needed for his travel together with those of the people that accompanied him.

“Secondly, Raila Odinga, on his Facebook page, told the Country he was in DRC, an outright Lie,” reads part of the tweet.

Itumbi further alludes that Raila’s cost of transportation as he flew out was catered for from the taxpayers’ money.

.@RailaOdinga 1. He flew to Abu Dhabi aboard a chartered flight. 5YPAA – Cessna 680 2. The flight took off from Wilson. 3. The Manifest, shows he was accompanied by the daughter, A renowned Neurosurgeon, a Personal Assistant and a bodyguard.. A #SystemYaFacts Thread — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 22, 2020

Earlier, ODM’s Director of Communication Philip Etale had indicated that Odinga’s mission out of the country was to foresee a project aimed to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme with the vision to develop a continental scheme to boost manufacturing in Africa.

The dam is expected to turn out as Africa’s biggest project with leaders from Rwanda, Angola, DRC Congo, Uganda, South Africa and Kenya attending virtually.

HE @RailaOdinga is currently in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam. The project aims to unlock the world's largest hydropower scheme in Africa. pic.twitter.com/hOOmqzwfF7 — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 22, 2020

The schedule for the program according to a circular shared on social media indicated that it would be kicked off by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi with the president of China Wang Yu also expected to give an address.

