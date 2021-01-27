Raila Drums Up Support For BBI In Githurai, Promises Gov’t Will Address Resident Needs

ODM leader Raila Odinga has completed his tour in Githurai drumming support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while pledging to address resident needs.

Addressing residents at Githurai Market, Raila stated that the BBI is aimed at enhancing development and called on them to read the document and ideally make a sane decision on the same.

He further assured the residents that the government was committed and would construct a bridge over the railway line that will help residents cross over from one end to the other.

This, Odinga says will be done ahead of the launch of the Githurai Modern Market by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

First stopover: Addressed a roadside rally in Roysambu. Residents here want matters touching on land, economy and runaway unemployment addressed. They no longer just want promises they are resoundingly saying: WEKA KWA KATIBA! pic.twitter.com/UI7HL9d1v6 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 27, 2021

PL @RailaOdinga assures the people of Githurai that the govt will construct a bridge over the railway line to help the locals cross over from one end to the other. Says this will be done ahead of the launch of the Githurai Modern Market by President Uhuru Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/Grth9ywecN — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 27, 2021

Consequently, the Former Prime Minister assured the residents that the government would ensure the Githurai Market is expanded to accommodate all the 6,000 traders.

Accompanying Raila were leaders from various counties including Siaya Senator James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda among others.

On his part, Siaya Senator James Orengo pointed out that the BBI will address issues to deal with police brutality and traders will be allowed to do business without constant interference and harassment by police.

Orengo also mentioned that the government would involve Githurai residents in the Kazi kwa Vijana recruitment such that they will be recruited in the police service and other programs that empower youths.

On Monday, during an interview with a local radio station, Raila called on the Mt Kenya people to view the BBI report as one that will bring gains to the region rather than a “Raila” project.

Odinga told the Central Kenya people to give the proposed constitutional amendment Bill a chance.

“Opportunities have wings, if they are not taken, they fly away. I appeal to the region to remove Raila in BBI and see the gains it seeks to introduce in that region,” he said.

