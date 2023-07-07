in NEWS

Raila Ditches Convoy, Accesses CBD On Bodaboda

monday protests
Azimio la Umoja Leaders Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Wycliffe Oparanya. [COURTESY]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has made his way into the Central Business District (CBD).

Raila ditched his convoy and made his way into town on a motorcycle.

While addressing the crowd at Kamukunji Grounds, the former prime minister urged his supporters to peacefully march to Central Park.

“There are many ways to reach ‘Rome’, when they block one road, we use another. Today, our ‘Rome’ is called Central Park, that is where we shall meet after the Kamukunji rally,” he said.

“Tukitembea hatuguzi mali ya watu. Haja yetu ni kutembea kwa sababu tumechoka.”

His supporters have been engaging the police in running battles as they tried to match to Central Park.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Raila OdingaSaba Saba

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

raila

Raila Leads “Peaceful” March to Central Park