Raila Ditches Convoy, Accesses CBD On Bodaboda

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has made his way into the Central Business District (CBD).

Raila ditched his convoy and made his way into town on a motorcycle.

Police lob teargas to disperse Saba Saba protesters trying to access Nairobi's CBD; Azimio leader Raila Odinga makes his way on a boda boda. pic.twitter.com/o7pekzv1ia — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 7, 2023

While addressing the crowd at Kamukunji Grounds, the former prime minister urged his supporters to peacefully march to Central Park.

“There are many ways to reach ‘Rome’, when they block one road, we use another. Today, our ‘Rome’ is called Central Park, that is where we shall meet after the Kamukunji rally,” he said.

“Tukitembea hatuguzi mali ya watu. Haja yetu ni kutembea kwa sababu tumechoka.”

His supporters have been engaging the police in running battles as they tried to match to Central Park.

