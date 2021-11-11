Raila Distances Self from Chaos That Rocked Ruto’s Rally in Kondele

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that his ODM party was behind the chaos that rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kondele, Kisumu, on Wednesday.

In an interview with Musyi FM on Thursday morning, Odinga said Ruto, like any other Kenyan, is free to visit any part of the country to sell his presidential bid.

“Mimi sitaki kuingia kwa mambo ya porojo, labda niongee kwa mambo ya ukweli, Ruto ni Mkenya na anaruhusiwa kutembea popote kuuza sera zake,” said Odinga.

He noted that prior to Ruto’s visit, the ODM Kisumu branch had issued a statement saying that the DP was free to visit and woo voters in the region.

“Mimi sio mtoto mdogo niende kuorganize watu warushie Ruto mawe, kwa sababu gani? Ruto ni kitu kidogo sana kwangu,” he added.

Read: DP Ruto’s Kisumu Tour Ends Prematurely as Rowdy Youths Disrupt Rally, Pelt stones

“Yeye anaweza kwenda Kisumu kila mahali vile anavyo tanga tanga kila mahali akipiga .. anabweka hapa na pale, ni haki yake, ni binadamu, apige kifua yake, akohoe, ateme mate, hio ni sawa kabisa, hio ndio mambo ya siasa nchi yetu.”

Alluding that the chaos was stage-managed, Odinga recalled an incident in Ruto’s Eldoret backyard where he hosted a rally without any hitches on October 15.

The chaos, he said, could have been a result of disagreement over Ruto’s “handouts”.

The DP had blamed Odinga and his ODM politicians for the disruption that saw his motorcade pelted with stones.

Also Read: DP Ruto Was Advised to Skip Kondele Over Campaign Funds Dispute Among Locals – Police

“The Hustler Nation disassociates with leaders and political groupings that use violence to advance their selfish cause,” he said.

“Our plans and programmes will ensure that the youth are liberated from regressive stone-throwing culture by engaging them in gainful activities that will better their lives through the Bottom-Up Economic Model.”

Our plans and programmes will ensure that the youth are liberated from regressive stone-throwing culture by engaging them in gainful activities that will better their lives through the Bottom-Up Economic Model. pic.twitter.com/PNFzDEt1Ba — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 10, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...