Nonsense – Raila Dismisses Police Declaration on Monday Protests

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has dismissed a police declaration as “nonsense”.

In a statement on Sunday, the opposition leader said the planned protests will take place as earlier announced despite a police declaration that the plan is illegal.

Raila said that Wycliffe Oparanya, chair of the Azimio National Executive Council, wrote to the Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome, informing him of their plans to hold the demonstrations in the Capital.

“Huo ni upuzi. Police kazi yao ni kulinda wananchi. The duty of the police is to protect the people. Not to license protests. They are only served with the notice and that’s what the Constitution says,” he said at ATG Deliverance Church in Ongata Rongai, Nairobi.

He also maintained that Monday remains a public holiday to allow Kenyans attend the peaceful protests.

“To Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. If you can’t come to Nairobi, protest from wherever you are.”

He told those intending to show up for the protests to converge in the Nairobi central business district and start their march at Parliament buildings.

Earlier, Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei said the coalition failed to meet the requirements of the Public Order Act, which requires that persons planning to picket inform the police at least three days prior.

Mr Bungei also declared the State House a no-go zone during the protests.

“We received two requests from Azimio and Nairobi business community to hold protests tomorrow. One late in the evening and the other this morning. Both did not meet the legal threshold and were thus declined and the same was communicated to them in writing,” said Mr Bungei.

“We caution anyone that will break the law or breach peace during the procession shall be dealt with according to the law.”

