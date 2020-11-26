Raila Denies Being Caught Off Guard By New BBI Changes

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has addressed claims alluding that he was not party to the new changes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Through a statement, the former Prime Minister has intimated that he used the BBI signature collection launch to highlight the contested proposals.

In the statement, Raila indicates that he used the event to explain that not all views, however strong they were, were accepted into the bill. This included his own views.

“Mr. Odinga was party to the changes and in agreement with the contents of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020,” Said Dennis Onyango, his spokesperson.

Yesterday, Raila differed sharply with a section of Kenyans opposed to some of the constitutional amendment proposals contained in the recently unveiled BBI report.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI Referendum Bill at KICC, Odinga said a Prime Minister nominated by President and approved by Parliament won’t give Kenya an imperial presidency as claimed.

“There have been prophets of doom…you’re all very intelligent people, read through those lines and tell us where we’re creating an imperial presidency, ” he said.

Odinga also addressed claims by a section of Kenyans including the DP that it would be unfair to allow political parties to participate in the process of appointing commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We’re starting a new journey today, and we invite every Kenyan to walk with us…nothing can stop us from realizing the Kenyan dream. Reggae went on recess because it was half time, wachezaji wamerudi kwa kiwanja (players are back in the field), nobody can stop reggae!” he said.

The recommendations on IEBC were dropped thus the claims that Odinga had no idea of the same while he was giving his speech.

Odinga has however maintained that he was aware and party to all the changes and proposals that were initiated.

