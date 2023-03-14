Raila Declares Monday a Public Holiday

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has declared Monday, March 20 a public holiday.

Speaking during a People’s Baraza in Siaya on Tuesday, the former prime minister said the said holiday will allow their supporters to join them for peaceful protests against the “illegitimate” government.

“We do not want any kind of violence or bloodshed. It is going to be peaceful. We are only doing this because it is the only alternative that we have,” he said.

“In the name of Azimio one Kenya Alliance, We declare that Monday, March 20 will be a public holiday.”

However, the law only allows the Cabinet Secretary in-charge of the Interior Ministry to declare public holidays.

“The minister may at any time if he thinks fit, by notice in the Gazette, declare any day to be a public holiday either in addition to the days mentioned in the Schedule or in substitution for any of those days,” states Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act.

Earlier, Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua had stated that their supporters would not make it to the planned demos because Monday was a working day.

“I am requesting Raila to declare that day a public holiday to allow us to complete this work. We cannot keep having elections rigging every year, it has to stop,” said Karua.

“The people must use their constitutional right to ensure that they allow the person who was chosen by the people to take over the leadership of the country. Let us join the rally to save this nation. This fight is for the people of Kenya.”

Raila also said that church leaders had reached out to him asking to have the demos postponed.

“A group of the clergy through the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) have appealed to me,” he said.

“I want to tell them in response that when Azimio came to the conclusion that we need to have a protest, it was after our ultimatum was ignored.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...