Raila Dares “Rebel” ODM MPs to Quit

The leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Raila Odinga, has dared alleged rebel lawmakers to resign from their posts and seek new mandates from voters.

On Wednesday, Raila stated that the rebels do not deserve to be in Parliament with ODM tickets yet they have purportedly proven allegiance to the ruling party.

The leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party advised the legislators to resign and run for office again under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Let parties remain as they are, if you were elected in Azimio remain in Azimio, and if you leave to join Kenya Kwanza, go and seek re-election from the people,” said Raila.

He then turned his attention to President William Ruto, daring him to urge the lawmakers to quit.

“Stop buying Members of Parliament as if they’re sheep. If you want many leaders on your side, let them resign and return to the people to be elected and if they win so be it,” he said.

“Stop breaking parties so that you have the majority representation in Parliament. Azimio got 172 seats and Kenya Kwanza got 165 and we won. Now he has bought our leaders saying that they have the majority leaders in the House.”

A number of lawmakers elected on ODM tickets have in the recent past pledged to work with Dr Ruto, defying their party leader who has maintained that he does not recognize the current regime.

They include; Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Others are Paul Abuor (Rongo), and Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata).

Jalang’o accompanied the head of state on his three-day tour of Nyanza region last week.

