Raila Dares IG Koome to Arrest Him During Demos

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has dared Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest him.

The former prime minister said he will lead Monday demonstrations.

Speaking on Sunday at the JTM church in Embakasi, Raila told Koome to stop intimidating him with arrest threats.

“Koome stop your threats, I will be there on the front-line, come and face me directly, don’t send your juniors,” Raila said.

The ODM leader said the protests will continue despite the ban.

“If we don’t defend the rights and freedoms of Kenyans, we will lose our country,” he said.

The IG earlier on said the police will apprehend opposition leaders should they hold protests.

“Whoever you are, I will deal with you,” said Koome.

Koome said the officers will not spare even the bigwigs when carrying out their mandate during the demos.

“Whichever level you are in society, which ever status you are. I have enough land cruisers to put you behind the cruisers. Tomorrow I am not putting anyone in a Prado. Whoever I will arrest tomorrow, I will put you in a Land Cruiser, you will go to jail and stay there forever,” Koome said.

He also warned that those found with crude weapons will be dealt with in line with the law.

“If you have the intention to cause chaos, and you are armed with what we call offensive weapons, stones, rungus and machetes you will face the consequences,” Koome said.

The opposition is set to hold demos on Mondays and Thursdays due to “public demand”.

