Raila Claims DP Gachagua Plotting to Cause Chaos During Next Week’s Demos

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga claims Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held night meetings whose agenda was to counter the opposition’s protests.

Raila on Thursday alleged that the said meeting held at Gachagua’s Karen residence was attended by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro.

The DP is said to have held talks with youths whose job is to counter the protests set to take place biweekly.

The former prime minister further stated that the second-in-command gave the youths uniforms similar to those worn by members of the Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD) in a bid to cause mayhem.

“We have very authentic information that on Tuesday evening, Mr Rigathi Gachagua convened a meeting at his residence in Karen and in attendance were Kimani Ichungwah and Ndindi Nyoro. They invited youth from different parts of the country to that meeting,” said Raila.

He added: “That meeting turned out to be a strategy session to plan to counter the demonstrators on Monday. The plan, according to the information we have, is that these youth are going to be given uniforms similar to those of the MDD, our movement. Then they will mix with our youth and accompany them throughout the demonstrations.”

Raila went on to say that the youth had been instructed to kill over a thousand protestors in order to provide evidence for the International Criminal Court to use in its prosecution of the detained Azimio members of Parliament (ICC).

“They will shoot, stone, knife and aim is to kill over 1000 people and then they are going to make a case that there is a blood bath and they will try to send those who are leaders of Azimio to ICC,” he continued.

The ODM leader maintained that they intend to hold peaceful demonstrations.

“We want to condemn in the strongest terms protests this criminal plan by these people to try and cause bloodshed in our country,” he said.

“We have said that we are a peaceful movement and we don’t want any bloodshed.”

