Raila Calls on National Police To Protect Women, Children, Amid Rising Cases of Defilement, Murders

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has condemned the recent rise of defilement, murder cases against women and children.

Through a Press statement, Raila has called on the National Police to protect women and children from predators who are out to take away their lives.

He has also called on the Judiciary to expedite the probe on such cases and ensure justice is served.

“The Judiciary must also assure Kenyans that justice will come swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost. Justice is taking too long to come if it ever does for the victims…Kenyans must speak out loudly against the slaughter of children and gender-based violence. These murders cannot be treated as personal or family matters. These are Kenyan matters and must be treated as such,” Raila said.

Statement on the murders and disappearances of children and women. pic.twitter.com/f9fhh5c6nr — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 19, 2021

According to the AU Envoy on High Infrastructure Development, the incidents have gone on for too long hence the perpetrators need to be stopped.

Raila’s statement comes just days after a serial killer, Evans Juma Wanjala who lured, assaulted, defiled and murdered five girls was arrested.

In a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that the said suspect procured the murders between December 31, 2019 and June 15, 2021.

The girls were identified as Linda Cherono, 13, Mary Elusa, 14, Grace Njeri, 12, Stacy Nabiso, 10 and Lucy Wanjiru, 15.

A serial killer who has brutally murdered five young girls after assaulting and defiling them, is currently in our custody. The suspect, Evans Juma Wanjala who procured the heinous murders between December 31, 2019 and June 15, 2021, pic.twitter.com/iOO73EjVu0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 17, 2021

Wanjala is said to be a habitual offender with several warrants of arrests issued against him. For instance, on diverse dates in 2018, he reportedly defiled two minors in Kibwezi and upon being arraigned in court, he was released on bond.He thus went into hiding prompting a warrant of arrest issued by the Makindu Law Courts. Wanjala will be arraigned in court later today. In yet another similar event, Masten Milimu Wanjala, a 20-year-old man admitted to the kidnappings, execution of two minors in cold blood in Kabete. The children were identified as Charles Opindo Bala, 13 who went missing on June 30, 2021, and Mutuku Musyoka, 12 who went missing on July 8. They were found in a thicket in Kabete, Kiambu County. Wanjala, in a chilling confession, led the detectives to where he had disposed the bodies of the minors after brutally murdering them.