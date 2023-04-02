Raila Calls Off Demonstrations Following President Ruto’s Appeal

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called off the “mother of all protests”.

The protests were slated for Monday.

This comes just hours after President William Ruto urged the former prime minister to call off the biweekly protests and address his grievances through proper channels.

Addressing the nation from Capital Hill, the former prime minister welcomed Dr Ruto’s statement terming it “important” and a positive development.

Read: President Ruto Urges Raila to Call Off Planned Demos

“We acknowledge Mr Ruto’s olive branch for a dialogue on key issues raised by Azimio La Umoja. To us, this is a positive development,” Raila said.

“I believe that Kenya is today facing its worst crisis in decades out of which we could recover or go the way of other failed states.”

The ODM leader noted that they were going to give Dr Ruto’s suggestions a chance.

“We want to strengthen our democracy and we want to ensure that how Kenyans vote is what the commission announce,” he added.

Read Also: We are Ready – Raila Says Ahead of “Mega Monday”

“We are ready to engage and we will engage without any form of corruption and this process should start as early as tomorrow.”

Raila, however, warned that the demonstrations would resume in a week should no meaningful progress be made.

The head of state earlier offered the opposition an olive branch but cautioned that talks must be based on sincere deliberations anchored on the rule of law.

“My door still remains open for honest, objective and sincere deliberations based on the rule of law and the Constitution,” he said.

Dr Ruto suggested a bi-partisan engagement in Parliament on the reconstitution of the IEBC panel within the parameters of the law.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...