Raila Brokered Handshake with Uhuru Before 2017 Repeat Election, Mudavadi Claims

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has launched a scathing attack against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accusing him of political conmanship.

While responding to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader’s recent remarks that he won’t endorse any of the National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals in the 2022 presidential election, Mudavadi now accuses Raila of going against his own vow.

“The statement by Raila Odinga that he’ll not endorse any of his NASA colleagues because they failed to show up at his illegal swearing-in is unfortunate and reeks of indefensible deceit, ” Mudavadi’s Spokesperson Kibisu Kabatesi said in a hard-hitting statement on Sunday.

“It’s not our wish to get into a spat with Raila. However, it’s important that Raila learn to speak the truth. Mr Raila knows what he alleges against his colleagues is exactly what he did to them – lied to them before sneaking to Uhuru Park.”

Mudavadi was referring to the January 30, 2018, mock swearing-in where Raila took oath as the People’s President following the disputed 2017 Presidential Election results.

The ANC boss claimed that Raila faked the swearing-in to accelerate his yearning for a political truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta popularly known as the “handshake”.

According to Mudavadi, Raila had negotiated the March 9, 2018 handshake with the Head of State before the October 2017 repeat Presidential Election.

“If he were capable of honesty, he would tell Kenyans what drove him to have multiple mock swearing-ins. Can not play the famed coward and share those pre-recorded fake swearing-ins?” Mudavadi posed.

“Raila knows he duped colleagues into backing him in NASA in 2017 under the false pretence that, win or loose, he wouldn’t offer himself as a candidate. Perhaps the only cowardice in them is allowing Raila to lie to them.

“But there is more cowardice to pull out of a repeat elections, disguised as protest of pre-rigged outcome, when in actual fact it’s only because the act is part of a pre-arranged settlement for yourself.”

He alluded that Raila should pay the debt owed to NASA coalition co-principals including Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper party, Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and himself.

“Raila is free not endorse whosoever he wishes including the possibility of excluding himself.

But he has no right to deny others their right to demand a political debt owed from him, ” said Mudavadi.

“Kenyans should ask themselves what a man incapable of keeping a vow with friends is capable of if he wields absolute power. He hates being reminded that he’s a political con, but reminded he’ll be until he forgoes deceit. Politics of deceit don’t befit a Kenyan leader.”

On his part, Musyoka yesterday maintained that he kept off the mock swearing-in because it was illegal.

Addressing the faithful during a Sunday service at AIC Kyemutheke in Machakos, Kalonzo threatened to “expose” Raila if he continued provoking him.

“If he continues, we’ll expose him. I am telling Kenyans that I don’t need anybody’s endorsement. I only need God to endorse me,” he said.

But ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has dismissed the two leaders likening them to leeches who depend on Raila for political survival.

