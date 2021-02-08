Raila Blocks Obado From Taking Seat At Podium After Arriving Late For Meeting

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was embarrassed on Monday after ODM party leader Raila Odinga asked him to leave the podium.

Obado had just arrived at Ciala Resort where the ODM party leader is holding a meeting with party members and delegates in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of 2022 general elections.

The governor made his way to the podium where other governors and leaders were seated, as Raila made his opening remarks.

Raila quickly told the county boss to “go and sit down” with the rest of the delegation as a section of the crowd giggled.

On the podium were Anyang’ Nyong’o’ (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Senator James Orengo, and Homa Bay woman rep Gladys Wanga.

Migori county assembly speaker Boaz Okoth was also not given the grand welcome as he was jeered by some of the delegates.

In January during the burial of former MP Zablon Owigo Olang’, Obado’s seat which was strategically placed next to Raila’s was removed and another sneaked in on the same spot.

The county chief who is facing graft charges was forced to sit next to the late Owigo’s first wife, whose seat was instead placed next to Raila’s.

Obado accused Nyatike MP Tom Odege and the former Prime Minister’s aide Dennis Onyango for the confusion.

According to Obado, the two wanted to create a rift between him and the AU envoy.

“I am not happy with what happened. The seat which was being fought over is no longer there. There are people here who want to bring a rift between me and Raila. They want to ensure the governor is seen very far from the (former) Prime Minister,” he complained.

