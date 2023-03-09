Raila Announces Start of Mass Action, To Lead Peaceful Protests on March 20

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has announced the official start of nationwide protests.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Thursday, the ODM leader reminded the Kenya Kwanza government that the 14-day ultimatum lapsed on Wednesday.

He told his supporters that the protests are aimed at forcing the President William Ruto-led regime out of power and lowering the cost of living.

The opposition also launched the Movement for Defense of Democracy against what it termed as the ‘illegitimate regime.’

Further, the opposition leader said he will lead a peaceful procession in Nairobi on March 20.

“We launch a campaign of defiance, peaceful protests and demonstrations. It begins today and now. We urge the victims of the retrogressive policies of this illegitimate regime to join this political revolution. We are stronger together,” he said.

He added: “Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save the date.”

Raila disagreed with Ruto’s decision to appoint a panel to choose replacements for the ‘Cherera Four’ and former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The opposition supremo claimed that by the selection panel will pick commissioners who will help Ruto retain power in 2027.

“The attempt by Kenya Kwanza regime to reconstitute the IEBC by forming a William Ruto commission is a reckless misadventure. The IEBC selection panel is a puppet of Ruto’s clique that intends to create 7 Chebukatis who will aid him in stealing the 2027 elections,” he said.

Also in attendance was Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who stated that it was time the people took back their delegated power.

“We are today launching a massive peaceful movement against an illegitimate, reckless, heartless, incompetent Kenya Kwanza regime. The people are now taking back all their delegated powers. It is now action time,” Kalonzo said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

