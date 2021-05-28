Raila and I are Determined to Leave a Legacy of a United Country – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted Luo leaders ahead of his development tour across the Nyanza region later this week.

In a meeting attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga, the head of state said that he is determined to leave a legacy of a united country.

This, he said, he will do with the help of the special AU envoy.

“My brother (Hon Raila Odinga) and I are focused on leaving a legacy where young people have steady jobs and are able to access basics needs and become a country where all citizens are proud to be Kenyans,” said the president.

The president stated that bad politics have derailed Kenya from achieving her development agenda. What ails Kenya, he said, can be fixed by leaders uniting for the sake of her people.

“Kenya is about all of us. Kenya cannot succeed without all of us. It needs all of us. This is me is the spirit of the handshake. If it was about two individuals we would not have reached where we are,” he continued.

The aim, he said, is to make sure that no one feels left out or marginalized.

“…and to encourage a feeling that existed in this country. We want to go back where all citizens will feel proud to be Kenyans,” he said.

President Kenyatta who is in his final term assured the leaders that his government will continue rolling out projects across the country.

“We are out across the country, what we are doing in Nyanza, Kajiado, Nyeri, Garissa, Lamu and all other places is so that everybody can feel part and parcel of this country,” he said.

The head of state further asked Kenyans to shun divisive politics and instead focus on building a strong nation that will serve generations to come.

“We want to set out on a path that will take us forward. The destination is to end hunger, ignorance and disease. We want people who lead us to success and not get us back,” he said.

President Kenyatta added: “We want to be a nation of adding value, making micro-chips, cars etc. We have to put electricity and other necessary facilities so that investors can put up industries.”

Raila on his part commended the President for reviving infrastructure across the nation, noting that the move will bring the economy back to life.

“The way to revive economy is through infrastructure. I am happy to see that your government has picked up and taken the issue of infrastructure very seriously,” Raila said.

“We are living at the most difficult time because of Covid-19 but with your efforts and determination I am sure we are going to revive our economy.”

Also in attendance were; James Nyikal, John Mbadi, James Orengo, Junet Mohammed, and Gladys Wanga also spoke at the meeting that was attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, and Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), George Magoha (Education), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Sicily Kariuki (Water).

