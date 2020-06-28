ODM Reaps Big As Raila Allies Set To Replace Ruto’s Ousted Men In Senate Committees

ODM leader Raila Odinga allies are set to take-up positions previously held by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in the Senate as the former Prime Minister’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta bears fruits.

In the changes set to be announced soon, this writer understands that Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang will be named the Chair of the Devolution Committee a position which was previously held by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

Kinyua was among DP Ruto’s men who were stripped of Senate Committee chairmanship roles in May over alleged insubordination.

Ousted Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had been selected to take over from Kinyua but rejected the offer.

According to Murkomen, Kinyua, a perceived rebel DP Ruto ally, was being punished for opposing his ouster as majority leader and condemning other injustices by the Jubilee party.

Accepting the offer, Murkomen said would be tantamount to “repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery”.

In the new changes, Nyamira Senator Okong’o O’mogeni will replace Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who was also kicked out as Deputy Speaker in the Senate purge had been appointed to replace Cherargei but also declined.

Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) and Naomi Shiyonga (nominated) both of ODM are expected to be selected to chair Delegated Legislation and National Cohesion Committees respectively.

Senators in minority parties in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition are also expected to be selected as Vice chairs in various house committees.

Enock Wambua (Wiper), Agnes Zani (ODM), Ochilo Ayacko (ODM and Fred Outa (ODM) are expected to be named as vice-chairpersons in the Agriculture, Education, Finance and Nationa Security committees respectively.

Others are Johnes Mwaruma of ODM (Vice-chair Labour), Sylvia Kasanga of Wiper (Vice-chair Roads), CCU’s Boniface Kabaka (Vice-chair Delegated Legislation) and ODM’s Gertrude Musuruve (Vice-chair Trade).

