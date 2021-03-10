Raila Advised To Isolate For 14 Days After Complaining Of Fatigue

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been advised to isolate for 14 days after undergoing a series of tests at the Nairobi Hospital.

The opposition leader allegedly complained of fatigue after returning from a five-day tour of the Coast Region where he campaigned for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“He checked in for a complete series of tests because he has been on a countrywide tour from Turkana to Narok to Busia and Coast region without rest. The doctors have advised that he takes complete rest as they continue to run tests,” his spokesman Dennis Onyango said.

Onyango also said that the AU envoy was due for his annual medical check-up which happens in March.

According to the Star, medics were last evening waiting for his liver test results and were torn between discharging him or putting him on bed rest.

In June 2020, Raila traveled to Dubai for what the family referred to as a “minor back surgery”.

“Jakom (Raila) is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he’s okay,” his elder brother Oburu Odinga revealed.

Then, the EALA MP told the Nation that his brother was admitted to a German hospital in Dubai.

He dismissed social media reports that Baba, as he is popularly referred to, had gone to China for treatment.

“He’s not in China. The last time he was there, I think, was in November last year before the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to go there, you must be ready for a 14-day military quarantine. That’s not tenable, so there is no way he could have gone there,” he said.

In June 2010, Raila underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after initial reports indicated that he was admitted for exhaustion.

