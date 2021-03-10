Raila Admitted To Nairobi Hospital – Oburu Confirms

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital with fatigue and body aches, his brother Oburu Odinga has said.

Speaking to news outlets, the EALA MP said Raila’s admission should not be cause for alarm.

“Everyone falls sick, there is nothing to mourn about or be sad about because everyone falls sick, there is really nothing serious Raila’s admission to hospital,” he said.

He added that the former Prime Minister’s Covid-19 results are yet to be released but from what he observed ” I could not see any signs of COVID”.

“He doesn’t have any pains on the chest or any cough, or anything like that. It was just general fatigue of the body and some joint pains. That is what I could see. But I am not a doctor,” Oburu said.

Raila’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango told the Standard that the former’s personal doctor will issue a statement later on in the day.

Onyango had earlier told reporters that the AU envoy was due for an annual check-up which is conducted every March.

He also noted that the opposition leader could just be fatigued from the strenuous five-day tour of the Coast Region where he drummed up support for the BBI Bill.

“He checked in for a complete series of tests because he has been on a countrywide tour from Turkana to Narok to Busia and Coast region without rest. The doctors have advised that he takes complete rest as they continue to run tests,” Onyango said.

Raila underwent a series of tests last evening and was later driven back to his Karen residence. He was taken back to the health facility this morning.

