Raila Accuses State Operatives of Misusing Police in Juja, Bonchari By-elections

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has condemned abuse of police as witnessed in Juja and Bonchari on Tuesday.

According to the AU special envoy, the use of police to mete violence during the mini-polls was “an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous” government operatives.

He stated that an election was a chance for the electorate to express themselves and not an avenue to pursue “imaginary and short-legged political interests.”

“Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments,” he said.

He urged the rogue officers to not take for granted the peaceful co-existence post-2018 due to the handshake.

“The peaceful co-existence post-2018 must NOT be taken for granted by some rogue elements wanting to confuse the HANDSHAKE for an excuse to ERODE our hard-earned liberties! This must STOP!” exclaimed the ODM leader.

An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue IMAGINARY and SHORT-LEGGED political interests. Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 19, 2021

Yesterday, officials affiliated with the ODM and UDA parties were arrested in what was termed as intimidation by the police.

ODM’s Youth League President John Ketora and Director of Youth Affairs Benson Musungu were among four members arrested on “flimsy grounds”.

“The arresting officers, close to 50 roughed them up and took their personal belongings and phones,” the party said further alleging rigging of the by-election.

UDA on the other hand said that two of its poll agents in the constituency were allegedly wrongfully arrested as they prepared to oversee the voting exercise.

“Erick Ntabo our chief agent in Bonchari constituency By-election, was arrested by police officers and taken to Gesonso police station. He is yet to be released,” the party said.

“Another agent Collins Mokua was wrongfully arrested and released.”

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told reporters that the party might re-examine the “handshake” following the violence meted on its members on Tuesday.

Sifuna claimed the partnership might not be genuine.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu