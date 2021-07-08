Raila Accuses DP Ruto of Misleading Kenyans with Looted Cash

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has once again hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over corruption.

Speaking to Radio Citizen on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said the “guilty are afraid”, in reference to the DP.

“I did not mention someone when I said the corrupt must be in jail but you hear the guilty say, ‘he is talking about me.'”

The AU envoy also noted that the corrupt are going round giving Kenyans false hopes yet their intentions are to get into government to siphon funds from public coffers.

“The corrupt persons are going around giving Kenyans fake hopes with money he has stolen from them. His intention is to get in, continue looting and destroy,” he stated.

“How do you explain someone going around and giving Ksh10m, Ksh5m, Ksh3m, Ksh1m, cars and buses while his salary is not that much. Even Safaricom can’t give money this way.”

Last week, Raila and Ruto bumped heads after the former without mentioning names claimed the second in command shared his loot with churches, youth, and women groups.

He added that when he takes over government he will jail the corrupt.

“Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from. These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are walking all over in helicopters… when we get in government we will jail all these people,” said Raila.

In his response, the self proclaimed “Hustler” labelled the opposition leader a corrupt man who aided in the looting of Covid-19 funds.

“What he (Odinga) is accusing me of, and yet money for the youth was looted during his tenure as Prime Minister. (he) should be ashamed,” said the DP.

“He stole when he was in government, now he is in the opposition and still stealing through the COVID-19 billionaires.”

Raila also expressed his disappointment in the public service where graft is rampant. It is lucrative to work for the government than the private sector, he said, adding that public servants who ask for kickbacks are killing the country slowly.

“In Kenya today if something cost Ksh10,000, you find that a public officer who wants kickbacks will demand Ksh90,000 as kickback,” said the ODM party leader.

“In other countries you have kickbacks of 10%. In Kenya people get to demand 20 to 100 per cent as kickbacks. We started from ‘Toa Kitu Kidogo’ to now ‘Toa Kila Kitu,'” he added.

On matters 2022, Raila said he will declare his bid when the time is right. Should he run during the August 9 elections, he said, he will not seek endorsements rather, he will look for votes.

“I am not looking for an endorsement from anyone. I don’t depend on endorsements in my life. My whole political career has been about service to the people not endorsements. When I vie, I will be looking for votes NOT endorsements,” he averred.

On his alleged alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta who commands a large following from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, Raila said he will only be looking for his (Uhuru) vote and others.

“I will be looking for votes from President Uhuru and others if I decide to vie for the Presidency. I will not be looking for endorsements.”

