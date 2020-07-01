I’m Feeling Strong, Rejuvenated – Raila Says After Undergoing Surgery (Video)

AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga is now back in the country, very strong and recovering well after the minor surgery in Dubai, his daughter Winnie Odinga has said.

In a video shared online, Odinga is captured in a jovial mood, dressed up in casual wear and making light of the situation.

Further in the video, Odinga’s daughter, Winnie inquires how he is feeling and he goes head to state that he is well, rejuvenated and proceeded to thank his supporters and friends who wished him well.

“I am feeling great and let me thank everyone who sent me messages of goodwill. Asante, Asante, Asante Sana (thank you so much),” he said.

On 30th June, Ida Odinga revealed that the husband had successful surgery following a nerve disorder that was affecting one of his legs.

Ida had further alluded that Odinga would not be home soon since he needed time to rest and fully recover.

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she said.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights. This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane. But that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers,” she added.

She dismissed as “rumours” reports on social media that Odinga was receiving cancer treatment in China.

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” Ida told the Standard.

She added, “he is in the United Arab Emirates-Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans. He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.”

Odinga’s brother Oburu was the first person to dispel rumours of Odinga being in China last week. He stated that Odinga had undergone back surgery and was responding well to treatment.

