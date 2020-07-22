Radisson Blu Opens Outlets In Six African Countries, Clocking Over 100 Hotels In Africa

Radisson Hotel Group has spread its wings to six more African countries, reaching a total of 32 countries in Africa with a total of over 100 hotels.

The new hotels will be in Mali, Nigeria, South Africa (2), Ethiopia and Ghana.

“The addition of the six hotels, following the announcement of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis earlier this year, places us firmly on track to reach over 150 hotels in operation and under development across the continent within the next five years,” said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group.

In Mali, Radisson Collection Hotel Bamako is scheduled to open within the next six months following a re-branding. With the introduction of Radisson Collection in the city, the existing Radisson Blu Hotel, Bamako is expected to commence a full renovation program towards year-end.

In Nigeria, the Radisson Blu Hotel Abuja City Centre is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be the Group’s first hotel in the city, complementing the existing nine hotels in operation and under development in Nigeria.

Read: PrideInn Azure Reopens After Four Months Of Closure Due To Covid-19

In South Africa, Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo is scheduled to open before year end, the hotel will introduce the Group’s upscale Radisson brand to Johannesburg. The facility is located on a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park.

The group has also opened Park Inn in Durban Intl. Airport, Dube.

“It (Park Inn) will also complement the national business circuit with a Park Inn by Radisson in each of the three major cities of South Africa (Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg),” says the group.

Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa is Radisson Hotel Group’s fifth hotel in Ethiopia, scheduled to open in 2021 and located just 4km from Ethiopia’s newly expanded Addis Ababa Bole International Airport terminal, now the biggest airport aviation hub in Africa.

Radisson Hotel & Apartments Accra, Ghana, scheduled to open in 2023, is a full renovation of an existing 121 room hotel and construction of an additional tower which will offer 54 hotel apartments, creating a mixed-use development.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu