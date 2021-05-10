Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo Loses Instagram and Facebook Accounts to Hackers

Radio Maisha presenter Nick Odhiambo is appealing for help after losing his Instagram and Facebook accounts to hackers. Nick announced in a tweet that hackers had taken over his Instagram account, @iamnickodhiambo and his Facebook page as well.

“My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page http://facebook.com/nickodhiambo9 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me.”

My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page https://t.co/VbCypmxCH2 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me — nick odhiambo (@iamnickodhiambo) May 9, 2021

Read: How Suspected Chinese Group ‘Bronze President’ Hacked and Stole Footage from The African Union

The presenter is among numerous Kenyan celebrities who have been hacked on the social media platforms. Other notable personalities include Singer Nameless, who had his Instagram account hacked with over 1.2 million followers. Luckily for him, he was able to get it back.

Low-cost local airline Jambojet, also lost its Instagram account to scammers a few months ago and are yet to recover it. Comedian Dr. Ofweneke and actress Catherine Kamau also lost their facebook accounts to hackers. Former TV host Joey Muthengi lost her Instagram account to hackers while a series of vloggers have also had their YouTube accounts hacked.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu