Radio Personality Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee Rushed To Hospital Following Car Accident

Radio Personality Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has been rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for a check-up after he was involved in a road accident along Brookside Drive, Westlands.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that the famed radio presenter’s car was hit by a matatu throwing his car into the City Clock.

This has been ideally confirmed by Jalang’o who revealed that the Radio Jambo presenter was on his way to work when the accident took place.

“There were so many people at the scene but I managed to take Ghost to the hospital where he has been admitted that is why I was late to work,” said Jalang’o.

Read: Deported Nigerian Anthony Chinedu Responds To Ex-Wife Akinyi’s Allegations On Drugs, Wealth

In an interview last year during mothers’ day, Mulee applauded all mothers terming them very special beings.

He said, “Mothers are patient. They carried us in their wombs, although they had an option of not giving birth, and even after they gave birth to you, they still had an option of deciding on whether you should stay with them or not,” Mulee said.

He also recalled meeting his wife in a matatu as they celebrated 26 years of marriage.

“My wife is also a special person in my life, and for the last 26 years we have been together, we have done so many things together. She is a nice banker and a good chef. She is very hardworking. Every day she wakes up very early and packs my breakfast, and for all the love she has for me, I appreciate,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu