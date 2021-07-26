Radio Jambo Host Gidi Calls Out Baby Mama Following Co-parenting Hurdles

Radio Jambo host Joseph Ogidi popularly known as Man Gidi has called out his baby mama after facing hurdles at co-parenting.

In an Instagram post, Gidi accused his baby mama of denying him access to his son. This was in reference to a post by Zari Hassan capturing her together with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz in a happy co-parenting relationship.

In the post, Zari had applauded The Wasafi CEO for putting smiles in the faces of their children. She wrote, “It takes only a brave man to turn around and do things right. The smiles on Nilan and Tiffah are priceless. We appreciate you, papa.”

Gidi on the other hand said, “This post has warmed my heart, I have another one who has refused access to my son, nimejaribu nimechoka. We men tunapitia mambo hapa nje but we just vumilia. Mungu mbele.”

