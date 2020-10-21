Radio Host Jalang’o Lands Another Job As Mwananchi Credit Brand Ambassador

Mwananchi Credit Limited has signed up Felix Odiwuor Kodhe, popularly known as Jalang’o, as its brand ambassador.

During the tenure, Mwananchi Credit will use Jalango’s image rights as well as influencer services to grow the brand for a one-year renewable period.

Mwananchi Credit Ltd is famed for growing from a one-man lending shop with a loan book of only Ksh30,000 to a leading logbook and civil servants loans provider in Kenya with over seven branches and 200 employees.

“With a big dream, we simply discovered that there was an opportunity for a fairly priced micro-lending platform for the masses who struggled to assess mainstream financing at fair rates. A decade later, with consistency and loyal clientele built over the years, the company has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Mwananchi founder and CEO Dennis Mombo.

From a humble background back in the village in Homa Bay, Jalang’o is now a popular radio presenter in one of Kenya’s leading stations, a sought-after events MC as well as a comedian of note.

“Jalang’o represents the brand we stand for as Mwananchi Credit. Jalang’o’s story is Mwananchi’s story. That if you dare dream big dreams, audacious enough to scare you, and wake up, work hard to realize those same dreams. Soon the world becomes your stage, and success your synonym,” added Mombo.

For his part, Jalang’o said: “This is a lovely opportunity to represent a brand that invests in the growth of people. I look forward to a lovely engagement with Mwananchi Credit Limited.”

Mwananchi Credit has branches in Nairobi (2), Kitengela, Mombasa, Thika, Kisumu, and Eldoret.

