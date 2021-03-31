Radio Africa To Countersue Shaffie Weru For Sh150 Million Over Breach of Contract

Radio Africa Group has responded to Shaffie Weru’s threat to sue them by threatening similar actions.The company has responded to Shaffie’s lawyers with plans to countersue the presenter for breach of contract and negligence.

According to Radio Africa, Shaffie contravened the company policies and his employment contract, which according to its terms, resulted in his dismissal.

Shaffie and his co-hosts were summarily dismissed from their positions on March 27 in what the company cited as gross misconduct .The trio allegedly issued gender insensitive remarks in a case in which a lady was pushed off the 12th floor of a building for rejecting a man’s sexual advances.

Radio Africa and its subsidiary Homeboyz Radio are seeking Sh 150 million in damages citing loss of business and damage of reputation 15 and 20 year old brands respectively.

“His actions were unconscionable and amount to severe gross misconduct. He should have known better having been in the media industry for 18 years and receiving continuous training on media regulators’ programming codes, broadcasting regulations and codes of conduct and ethics. Including a very recent training by the Media Council of Kenya in February 2021 which covered: Ethics and Code of Conduct, Fake news and Fact checking, Interview skills, Conflict Sensitive Journalism, Hate Speech Dilemma in media, On-air presentation skills,” Radio Africa said in its response.

Shaffie threatened to sue his former employer for unfair and unlawful termination of employment.

In a demand letter addressed to Radio Africa’s general manager, Shaffie who had before March 27 worked for the company for over 18 years, demanded Sh21 million in damages.

Shaffie wants one month’s salary in lieu of notice which is a whopping Sh682,500. He also wants 12 months salary for unfair termination (Sh8,190,000) and gratuity (Sh12,285,000)

Shaffie has also accused the company of not according him a fair hearing. The decision to let him go, he says, was made by a member of the organisation who acted as both the judge and accuser.

In fact, Shaffie says, his dismissal was a “crafty scheme” by the company to fire him so as to avoid paying the terminal benefits.

