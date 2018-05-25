The office of the Wife of the Deputy President, Rachel Ruto will benefit from the Treasury’s next budget by getting an increase of 707% in her annual budget. Her allocation for salaries and allowances will rise to Sh118.5 million from Sh14.7 in the current year.

This increase in budget is supposed to help her hire more staff in her office, pay salaries and allowances.

This increases the budget of running the office to Sh305.6 million in the period starting July, up from Sh187.2 that was allocated in the current year ending next month.

First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, has also benefited from the increased budget to Sh437 million, up from Sh430m in the current year.

Both of them benefit from being spouses of the country’s leaders.

