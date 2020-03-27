Rabai MP William Kamoti Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Coming Into Contact With Kilifi DG

Rabai MP William Kamoti has tested positive for Coronavirus, Premier Hospital, in Nyali Mombasa has confirmed.

Kamoti was admitted at Premier Hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

He was one of the people who came into contact with Kilifi Deputy governor Gideon Saburi who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rabai legislator and another legislator who is yet to be identified presented themselves to the Coast General Hospital for testing following Saburi’s forced quarantine.

Some 17 police officers involved in the arrest were also asked to self quarantine.

Saburi is said to have jetted back into the country on March 6, from Berlin. He interacted with a number of people including county officials on March 8 in Rabai, Kilifi County to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Days after, he joined mourners at a funeral at Bandora in Kambe-Ribe Ward.

He also interacted with his boss, and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who is also in self quarantine.

According to county officials, Saburi exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 but declined to self isolate.

Should he recover, he is likely to face arrest and possible criminal charges.

DCI announced that any individual found guilty of passing on infectious diseases to others knowingly will be ordered to pay a fine of Ksh30,000, or serve a 3-year prison sentence, or both.

As of Thursday, Kenya had 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus, one recovery and a fatality.

The first death was a 66 year old man, Engineer Maurice Namiinda with a pre-existing condition.

He had arrived into the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13.

“The 66 years old Male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the AghaKhan hospital intensive care Unit ICU. The man who was suffering from diabetes had arrived in the country March 13th ,2020 from South Africa vie Swaziland,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

