Rabai MP William Kamoti Dies In Road Accident

William Kamoti, the Rabai Member of Parliament, has died.

Reports indicate that the legislator perished in a road accident on Sunday evening, near Kilifi town on the Mombasa-Malindi highway at stage ya Maziwa.

Jonathan Koech, the police chief of Kilifi North Sub-County, confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s driver is receiving treatment at the Kilifi County hospital.

The accident happened around 9.30 p.m., the police said.

They said that his car rolled while attempting to overtake a lorry headed towards Mombasa.

Eric Nyamawi who witnessed the incident said Kamoti’s car was attempting to overtake a lorry when it collided with it.

“I saw the vehicle rolling. When we reached where it landed, we saw two people one of them was thrown out while his legs remained in the car. The driver was in his seat. We rescued them but unfortunately, the MP died before we got assistance to take him to the hospital,” Nyamawi told the Star.

Kamoti was serving his second term in office. The IEBC authorized him to run for Rabai MP for the third time on Sunday.

He was elected on an ODM ticket in 2017.

