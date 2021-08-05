Quiver Lounge Shooting Suspect Dickson Mararo Released on Sh5 Million Bail

Dickson Maro Njanja, the main suspect in the Quiver lounge shooting has been released on Sh5 million cash bail or an alternative Sh10 million bond.

The court has ideally ordered Mararo to give one contact person before he is released.

Mararo, the main suspect in a shooting at Quiver Lounge in Kasarani, was denied bail and held for 15 more days to enable relevant authorities to put key witnesses under witness protection.

“Even though the accused person is entitled to bail. The accused will be remanded in custody or 15 days to enable the prosecution to put their witnesses under protection,” ruled Milimani magistrate Esther Kimilu.

While delivering the ruling, the magistrate argued that the charges the accused person is facing are serious and that there are allegations of some witnesses fearing for their life. Police have been holding Mararo at Gigiri Police station since his arrest on July 5.

The suspect is charged with the attempted murder of two officers Fetus Musyoka, Lawrence Muturi, and waitress Felistas Nzisa by shooting them at a close range.

The three were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro and were among the last to leave the venue.

The Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had asked the court to deny the suspect bail.

The DPP through state prosecutor Evelyne Onumga submitted that if the suspect is released on bail he’s highly likely to threaten, intimidate, interfere with any of the state witnesses.

One of the victims, officer Musyoka is still in critical condition at the ICU in Nairobi hospital and is yet to record a statement with the police. The other two victims were treated and discharged from the hospital after the incident.

