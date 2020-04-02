Questions Raised Over Students’ Fate Following COVID-19 Menace, CS Magoha Speaks

There have been numerous questions raised over the fate of learners following Coronavirus (COVID-19) menace that has hit the world.

There also existed speculations that the learners will be forced to repeat their classes following the cancellation of various academic programs.

For instance, when COVID-19 was first confirmed in the country, schools halted their programs and students were forced to go back home despite not completing their first term.

Ideally, it is uncertain how long the pandemic would last, since failure to control it means more programs will be disrupted and canceled.

The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has however addressed the rumors and allayed the fears that are circulating online.

Magoha has indicated that if the government manages to control the spread of the virus, school calendars will be readjusted and curriculum activities picked up from where they stopped.

Through a phone interview with a local blog, Magoha has stated that the Ministry of Education has not yet made a complete and firm decision regarding the welfare of learners and those yet to sit for exams.

Magoha also urged parents to focus on their children and safety rather than the examinations.

“If by the grace of God the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, we will adjust the calendar and carry on. If it is not controlled, a decision will be made at that time. It is what all Kenyans know that I know too. None of us knows when the virus will end. Let us just wait and see what will happen. If a decision is going to be made, it shall be made. None has been as of yet and we are all hoping for the best,” Magoha is quoted.

He added, “Nobody is going to take a risk where a teacher brings the disease from outside to the school and affects thousands of students and then we lose control just like other countries have.”

Currently, the country has a total of 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one death and two recoveries.

