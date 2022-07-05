Questions Linger Over Wajackoyah’s Dual Citizenship

Questions have lingered over Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s dual citizenship after it emerged that he attempted to run for a parliamentary seat in the United Kingdon (UK).

In a letter making rounds online, Wajackoyah reportedly tried running for an elective post while he was living as a refugee in the UK.

For one to be eligible to vie for a parliamentary seat in the UK, the constitution outlines that one has to be at least 18 years of age and be a Citizen of the UK.

However, a twist comes in as the Kenyan constitution stipulates that a candidate seeking a Presidential seat should be a citizen by birth, not paying allegiance to a foreign country.

A letter by former Presidential Candidate, Peter Gichira addressed to the British High Commission seeks to have Wajackoyah’s citizenship clarified.

Mr Wachira through his advocates wants to know if Wajackoya is a British Citizen and in the event that he is, he wants him to renounce the rights so as to vie for the country’s top seat.

“We write on behalf of our client to get clear clarification on whether the above-named candidate is a British Citizen, and if so, has he renounced such citizenship rights?” the letter reads in part.

Wajackoyah is among four candidates who were cleared by the IEBC to vie for the country’s top seat. Others are Agano Party’s David Mwaure, UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga.

In a six-point manifesto, Wajackoya said he plans to legalize bhang once in office, sell bhang to clear the country’s existing loans, suspend the constitution for the first six months in office, have 8 prime Ministers complementing his administration and he will personally serve as the Immigration Minister.

He also pledged to reduce the official working days and employed people will only be working from Monday to Thursday, and resting on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

