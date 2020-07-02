Questions Linger After Decomposing Bodies Of Two Children Found At Police Station

There was horror at Athi River Police Station on Wednesday morning after a businessman found decomposing bodies of two minors in the boot of his car.

The car, a Toyota Belta, had been impounded in March after it was involved in a road crash along Mombasa Road.

The owner found a strange “cargo” in a black plastic paper bag which was inspected by the police.

Inside were the remains of Alvina Mutheu and Henry Jacktone, both aged 4

“A man came to the station to collect his vehicle today which had been lying at our yard since March after it was involved in a non injury road accident. That is when he found bodies of the two children aged 3 and half and 4 and half respectively,” sub county police commander Catherine Ringera told the Star.

They went missing on June 11 from their KMC Estate home which is some two kilometres from the police station.

The two have been described as best friends who attended the same school and sat next to each other.

Their parents are said to have filed a missing persons report at the same station where their children were found.

Homicide detectives from the DCI are said to have inspected the bodies before they were moved to Chiromo Mortuary for post mortem examination.

Also present was government pathologist.

Reports indicate that there were no visible marks on the bodies nor blood stains.

An officer who had access to the car on May 1 has since recorded his statement noting that there was no foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

Accirding to the Standard, police are looking into the possibility that the bodies could have been sneaked into the yard or that they could have locked themselves in leading to suffocation.

A preliminary report is expected to be presented before DCI boss George Kinoti in a week’s time.

