Questions Linger as Couple Disappears at JKIA

A family is in distress following the disappearance of their kin and her husband last week.

Stella Waithira Njunu and her spouse Mohamed Golabi had been in Kenya from September 19 to the 24th of the same month visiting her sickly father, Samuel Njunu.

“At 10pm, I called Stella and told her that since we would not meet again, they have a safe travel (sic),” said Esther Njunu, Waithira’s mother.

The couple had been dropped off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Waithira’s sister and a friend at around 1 am as their had a 4 am flight.

According to the family, that was the last time they were seen alive.

Authorities have also told the Njunus that the couple never boarded their flight. Their mobile phones are also disconnected.

Speaking to NTV, the family accused authorities of withholding information about Waithira and Golabi’s whereabouts. They have allegedly declined to allow them access to CCTV footage from the day they went missing.

The Njunus are, however, pleading with the police, if they are holding the couple, to present them in court.

“If there is any crime they might have committed, they have the right to be taken to court and be charged accordingly. But we believe that is not the case,” said Mr Njunu.

“People being held incommunicado for a long time it gets so disturbing. My heart is broken (sic).”

On the fateful day, Waithira was in blue jeans, white sneakers and a black jacket with a scarf over her head, while Golabi was dressed in dark blue, khaki pants and a denim jacket.

The couple that resides in Iran met in 2018 during an expo trade fair.

