Questions Linger as Cop is Allegedly Abducted in Thika by Armed Men

The family of a police officer allegedly abducted on Monday along the busy Thika Superhighway at the Blue-post Hotel junction is seeking government intervention to help trace their kin.

Speaking to reporters, Osman Godana’s father, Omari Godana, said his son was taken hostage on Monday at around 9 pm while on his way to Nairobi.

Mr Omari claimed his son who was based at the Laisamis Police station in Marsabit County a year ago, was in the company of three other friends when four armed men stopped their vehicle.

“They were from Isiolo County with a GSU friend based in Nairobi County. On their way at Blue Post Junction, a black tinted Toyota Noah that had been trailing at high speed intercepted them and ordered him out. All of the men were armed. All of them had a smart shave, bullet proof vests and were armed. They bundled him into their car and took him off,” Mr Omari told reporters in Thika.

He also alleged that the men who took his son who has been in the service for 14 years, were dressed in bulletproof vests.

Since Monday, Mr Omari said, his son’s phone has been disconnected and has reported the matter at Gatanga police station under O/B number 20/14/9/2021.

Mr Omari also noted that his son had been redeployed to a police station in West Pokot in 2020 but was reluctant to report there.

“All I know is that he did not report to West Pokot,” he continued.

The family wants Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to let them know where their kin is as they claim that he was taken by fellow officers.

“We want the government to produce our son alive because from the details that we have, he was abducted by police officers. Let him be produced in court if he has committed any crime,” added Mr Omari.

Investigations into the matter have since began.

