Questions Linger As Sakaja Is Listed Among UoN Alumni

Reports indicate that Nairobi Senator Johnson Arthur Sakaja is yet to graduate from the University of Nairobi but is listed as an alumnus.

The legislator is among nine “notable alumni” in political and top government positions. He appears alongside the late Prof George Saitoti and Deputy President William Ruto.

“Sakaja Johnson (born 2 February 1985) is the current Senator of Nairobi County. He joined (the) University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science. At UON he, Sakaja set up a financial consultancy firm, Arthur Johnson Consultants, during his fourth year in campus,” reads the post on the UoN website.

The lawmaker is listed alongside Energy and Petroleum Principal Secretary Mr Andrew Nganga, State Department for Fisheries and Blue Economy PS Prof Japheth Ntiba, Samburu West MP Dr Simeon Lesirma, former Vice Chancellor Moi University Prof Richard Mibey, founding director of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) Prof Thomas Risley Odhiambo, and Machakos University Vice-Chancellor Prof Irungu Lucy.

Sakaja was a student at the institution of higher learning, but was yet to complete “some courses”, said the university last week without specifying the courses.

In a letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on May 31, UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs Prof Julius Ogeng’o attached Sakaja’s academic transcripts, stating that they are incomplete because the university has not signed them.

Prof Ogeng’o went on to say that the records he has show that he did not complete his studies and that there is no record of him graduating.

“He undertook the programme, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, at University for four years from 2003/2004 to 2007/2008,” said Prof Ogeng’o.

The institution also warned the senator against presenting fake papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) via its social media handles.

“The university earlier issued a statement on that matter and was clear that the person in question did not complete his studies,” said the university.

The senator last week presented a degree from a Ugandan varsity, Team University.

The degree is under scrutiny with four petitions lodged before the IEBC disputes committee.

