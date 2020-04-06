Questions Raised Over Kesses Mp Mishra Swarup’s Conduct, Integrity

Kesses MP Mishra Swarup has been the talk of town after he was captured on camera threatening Kesses assistant county commander Ceilia Kemboi, after he was found convening public gatherings against the Misnistry of Health directive of social distancing.

The MP said that he was distributing food to the less privileged in his constituency, but his dirty past still spoils the party for him.

Kesses is a relatively wet area, and most people in the area do not lack food but instead might be in greater need for protective gear and hygienic things like soap and sanitizers.

Those in the know suspect that the MP, who is known to be arrogant, could have been supplying expired food, the reason the exercise was stopped by the police.

“This man can never donate a good thing. Either expired, fake or substandard,” says a source who sought anonymity.

Early this year, a hospital he owns, the Mediheal Group of Hospitals, was said to have been involved in a kidney smuggling racket as claimed by critics. The MP said that if the attacks continued he would resign.

Read: Kesses Mp Threatens Senior Police Officer After He Was Busted Holding Public Meeting – Video

In November 2019, the hospital announced that it had appointed Prem Kumar Gokul as the hospital’s Vice President.

Dr Gokul, according to several people who posted on social media, was involved in a kidney smuggling scam in several countries.

The allegations are yet to be cleared.

Edward Rukwaro Mediheal Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director is also said to be on the wanted list for interpol over the scam.

“I will resign if I see social media attacks again. I don’t care! They (critics) believe that I will give them money when they insult me on social media,” he said early this year.

Ironically, despite being mentioned in such a scam, Mr Swarup is the Vice-chairman of the Health Committee in the National Assembly and is said to be disrespectful to other members.

The MP is also said to be detaining a good number of title deeds and vehicle log books, contrary to the law.

Below is yesterday’s video where he threatened the police officer before his meeting was stopped.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu