Questions Linger 14 Days After Armed AP Officer James Ng’ang’a Went Missing In Kirinyaga

Police in Kirinyaga County are searching for one of their officers, who has been missing for 14 days now.

Administration Police Officer, James Maina Ng’ang’a, based at Kianyaga Police station, went missing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after completing his official duties at the Thiba dam site.

A circular directed to Police bosses in Nairobi, County Commander indicates that the 33-year-old police constable is armed with a scorpion rifle (S/NO. B368271) loaded with a magazine of 30 rounds of ammunition.

If traced, police have been instructed to arrest him for appropriate action.

“All Stapols keep sharp look and if traced, kindly arrest him and inform this end for necessary action, ” the circular dated Thursday, April 9 reads.

Reports by Kenya News Agency indicate that constable Ng’ang’a called his wife at Thika town on March 30 and allegedly informed her that the world would come to an end on April 1.

Apparently that was the last communication the couple had before the officer went missing, attempts to reach him proved futile as his phone was switched off.

Ng’ang’a, who hails from Kipipiri in Nyandarua County, had no known mental history and his family continue to call on the police to unravel the mystery behind his disappearance.

On Saturday morning, the family was called upon to identify a body that had been discovered at Mjini section of Thiba River, but luckily it turned out that it was not their kin. The body was later positively identified by another family that had also been looking for their loved one for days.

The family now hopes that Ng’ang’a will be found alive.

