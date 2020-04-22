Quarantine Escapees To Be Returned To Facilities, National Exams To Go On As Planned – President Uhuru

Those who escape from quarantine facilities will be returned to their respective facilities when caught up, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking to Radio Citizen on Wednesday morning, the head of state said these persons will be returned to complete the mandatory 14 days.

He was referring to the 50 quarantined persons who escaped from the KMTC quarantine facility.

The individuals are said to have complained about the exorbitant fees. Those at the facility are required to part with Sh2,000 per day.

“We have received reports from KMTC and we have activated channels through the Ministry of Interior who are following up on this issue and we will be able to update you once all the information is collected and the investigations are undertaken,” Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said Tuesday.

Some 32 people escaped from a facility in Mandera. They are said to have colluded with the police who aided their escape.

Further, President Uhuru urged learners who are supposed to sit for their national exams towards the end of the year, to prepare thoroughly.

According to Uhuru the exams will go on as scheduled.

Parents, guardians have been worried that the pandemic might disrupt the school calendar forcing their children to repeat their classes.

On matters dusk till dawn curfew, the president declined to relax the orders for the sake of the Muslims as the Holy month of Ramadan kicks off.

Muslim clerics and a section of leaders in the coast had asked the government to consider extending the curfew period from 7pm to 9pm to allow Iftar celebrations.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also said the government will not review the orders, urging the Muslims faithfuls to be tolerant and observe the set guidelines.

Uhuru also said that the MOH will starting this weekend carry out mass testing but targeting high risk areas.

So far the virus has spread to more than 20 counties with the toll currently at 296.

74 people have recovered while 14 others have succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

