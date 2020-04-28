How To Qualify Your Restaurant For Re-opening

Kenya is slowly trying to reopen the economy following the spread of the novel COVID-19.

This will see her join other countries like New Zealand, Italy and Austria; all of which are easing their way out of strict lockdowns.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the reopening of restaurants and eateries in the coming days.

Only those that would adhere to laid down protocols would be operational, he said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, on Monday listed a number of guidelines that would see these establishments open their doors.

The guidelines include:

All restaurants shall only operate between 5 am and 4 pm

Restaurants must limit the number of diners to four people for every 10 square metres space

Tables in the dining areas must be spaced 1.5 metres apart in the dining area or seat customers group at 1.5 metres apart

Maintain distance from the back of one chair to the other chair not less than a metre and guests must face each other from a distance of at least one metre.

Alcohol shall only be sold with a meal in the restaurant and only be served to customers waiting to be served a meal, during the meal, or 30 minutes after the meal has ended.

Temporary discontinue self-service of ready to eat foods such as salad bars or buffets

Customer to have their meals delivered individually to the dining table by appointed restaurant stewards

Install adequate portable running water and accessible washing basins for handwashing purposes, install alcohol-based hand-sanitisers at the entrance and exit points

Restaurants and eateries must install a contact free thermometer and ensure that every person entering the premises has his/her body temperature taken

Any staff member or reveler with temperature above 37.5 degree shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the ministry of health through toll free number 719 for guidance.

Ensure physical distancing (1 metre-3 feet) in food preparation areas

On Tuesday, acting head of public health Dr Kuria also said that restaurants will be required to acquire new permits from the MOH county director.

“You have to apply for a new permit and you must show that you can read and follow the protocol and requirements on the website,” he said.

Kuria also noted that the government is seeking to test some 6,000 food handlers.

“There are about 6,000 food handlers in this industry. We will move progressively to cover all of them without compromising the measures in place,” he said.

The country now has recorded 374 positive cases of COVID-19, 124 recoveries and 14 deaths.

