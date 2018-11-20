Quack Doctor Mugo wa Wairimu’s Employees Released On Bail

The employees of quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu have been released on bail. Magistrate Martha Mutuku ruled that the two be released on a bail of Sh200000 each or a bond of Sh500000 with a surety of the same amount.

The magistrate said that she did not find any compelling reasons to keep the two in police custody as the prosecution had alluded.

The two students who were employed by quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu have been arraigned in court and remanded for operating without a valid licenses.

Their boss is however allegedly on the run after the expose that was aired by NTV’s investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

The feature highlighted the two employees assist Mugo procure illegal abortions in Nairobi’s Kayole estate where he had three clinics.

Gathiru Kamunya aged 22 is a final year medical student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and had been working at the clinic as an intern, he was expected to graduate from KMTC next month.

Risper Auma Ogony, 19, is a first year student of Procurement Management and Supplies at Kiriri Women’s University in Githurai, Nairobi.She worked part-time at the clinic in a bid to raise money for her school fees.

The two are said to have been using the tittle ‘Doctor and Nurse’ without proper licenses issued by the Medical practitioners board.

