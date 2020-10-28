Quack Doctor Mugo wa Wairimu Slapped with 3 Years Jail Sentence

Quack doctor James Mugo Ndichu popularly known as Mugo wa Wairimu will spend 3 years in jail should he fail to raise Sh1.4 million fine for operating a pharmacy business without valid registrations.

In a ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate Martha Nanzushi today, the prosecution has proved its case against the quack doctor and was found guilty of practising as an unregistered and unlicensed medic.

Mugo’s case came into the limelight after an expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari which detailed gory images of him operating as a doctor without being registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Following the expose, he was apprehended by Flying Squad officers and arrested in Gachie, Kiambu County. He was taken to Pangani Police Station.

Mugo had previously been nabbed in 2015 in Nairobi’s Zimmerman area, where he was operating a clinic by the name “Prestige Health Centre”. He however came back “stronger, candid, daring and fearless, claiming to be a gynecologist.

He was in Kayole with two clinics under the name “Millan Health Care.

This is where he carried out illegal abortions with the help of unlicensed personnel. He had been on the run since then.

Two of his employees were remanded after it was found that just like their boss, they too were operating without valid licenses.

He had however pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

