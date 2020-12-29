in NEWS, SPORTS

Qatar Club Al Duhail SC Ready To Splash Out For Michael Olunga, Good Option?

Michael Olunga. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Qatar moneybags Al Duhail SC are reportedly seething to break the bank for Michael Olunga’s signature.

Olunga, 26, recently extended his contract with J-League side Kashiwa Reysol by a year.

The former Thika United, Tusker FC and Gor Mahia striker emerged top scorer in the league with 28 goals, helping the promoted side to a 7th place finish in the 2020 season.

He was named the league’s most valuable player, with FIFA ranking him among “little-known strikers who’ve emerged as scoring sensations in 2020.”

The player, popularly known as Engineer, currently has a market value of Ksh127 million.

Al Duhail SC plays in Qatar’s top flight, Qatar Stars, and is presently third on the 12-team league after 11 games.

The club’s owner is business mogul Adbullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Thani, who is also a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

In 2012 he was ranked among top 20 rich club owners by Bleacherreport with a staggering fortune of over one billion USD.

