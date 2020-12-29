Qatar Club Al Duhail SC Ready To Splash Out For Michael Olunga, Good Option?

Qatar moneybags Al Duhail SC are reportedly seething to break the bank for Michael Olunga’s signature.

Olunga, 26, recently extended his contract with J-League side Kashiwa Reysol by a year.

The former Thika United, Tusker FC and Gor Mahia striker emerged top scorer in the league with 28 goals, helping the promoted side to a 7th place finish in the 2020 season.

He was named the league’s most valuable player, with FIFA ranking him among “little-known strikers who’ve emerged as scoring sensations in 2020.”

🇪🇪 Rauno Sappinen

🇰🇪 Michael Olunga

🇩🇰 Kasper Junker

🇨🇺 Marcel Hernandez 🔎 We look at some little-known strikers who've emerged as scoring sensations in 2020 🔥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/P81l7xZass pic.twitter.com/y3IlYLU1Td — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 27, 2020

The player, popularly known as Engineer, currently has a market value of Ksh127 million.

Al Duhail SC plays in Qatar’s top flight, Qatar Stars, and is presently third on the 12-team league after 11 games.

The club’s owner is business mogul Adbullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Thani, who is also a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

In 2012 he was ranked among top 20 rich club owners by Bleacherreport with a staggering fortune of over one billion USD.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu